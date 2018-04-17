CBS 2 NYThis is the Nissan Altima allegedly driven by Evan Potts. (Photo: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report […]
WCBS 880This is the Nissan Altima allegedly driven by Evan Potts. (Photo: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on […]
1010 WINSThis is the Nissan Altima allegedly driven by Evan Potts. (Photo: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU […]
WFANThis is the Nissan Altima allegedly driven by Evan Potts. (Photo: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and […]
WLNYThis is the Nissan Altima allegedly driven by Evan Potts. (Photo: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices […]
SCARE IN THE SKY: Southwest Airlines Plane From LaGuardia Makes Emergency Landing
Filed Under:CDC, E. coli, Local TV, Romaine lettuce

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Consumer Reports is recommending that consumers avoid all romaine lettuce following a multistate E. coli outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people.

The Centers for Disease Control said last week that 35 people across 11 states have become ill from chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona. Twenty-two of them have been hospitalized, including three with kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

The agency has not identified a common grower, supplier, distributor or brand. But officials advise that consumers, restaurants and retailers should throw out any chopped romaine lettuce that came from the Yuma area.

On its website, the CDC says consumers who have “store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away.”

The CDC says you can buy romaine if you can confirm it didn’t come from the Yuma region but Consumer Reports says it may be difficult to determine. It is recommending that all romaine lettuce be avoided for now.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

Yuma bills itself as the “winter lettuce capital” and hosts an annual Lettuce Festival.

For more information from the CDC, click here.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch