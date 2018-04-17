NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Starbucks will close its corporate offices and more than 8,000 U.S. stores for several hours on May 29 to conduct racial-bias training for nearly 175,000 workers.

The announcement comes amid uproar over the arrests of two black men last week at a Starbucks in Philadelphia.

The company said the training is “designed to address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, prevent discrimination and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome.”

Police said they were told that the men asked to use the restroom but were denied because they hadn’t bought anything. They later released the men, saying there was no basis for criminal charges.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross defended the officers involved.

“They followed policy, they did what they were supposed to do, they were professional in all their dealings with these gentlemen, and instead they got the opposite back,” he said. “I will say as an African American male, I am very aware of implicit bias. We are committed to fair and unbiased policing, and anything less than that will not be tolerated in this department.”

Video of the incident went viral, leading to allegations of racial bias and calls to boycott Starbucks on social media.

Protesters shut down multiple Starbucks in Philadelphia on Monday. Separately, another black man said he was denied access to a Starbucks bathroom in Los Angeles, even though a white man who hadn’t bought anything was given the code.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson called the arrests “reprehensible” and said he wanted to apologize to the two men face to face. The company and a lawyer for the two men said they did meet, and

Johnson delivered the apology. Starbucks also said the employee who called police no longer works at the store, but declined to give details.

In addition to the company-owned stores, Starbucks had as of January about 5,700 licensed stores in the United States, such as the ones inside Target and Barnes & Noble stores.

