CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies At 92 | Life & Legacy | Photos Through The Years
Filed Under:Carolyn Gusoff, Local TV, Long Island, Tappan Zee Bridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – What’s old will soon be new again.

Pieces of the old Tappan Zee Bridge will be recycled and reused. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, instead of going over water, it will go under water.

Like other states, New York is now expanding its artificial reefs.

“Is there a bridge heaven? Well, there is a bridge heaven. Bridge heaven is you spend all your life above the water, serving people. And then you to go to bridge heaven, which is you go below the water,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

Beginning in May, 33 barges loaded with Tappan Zee Bridge concrete, steel and rock will sink their contents into the Long Island Sound and ocean. Thirty old vessels will also drop to the bottom, expanding six reef sites around Long Island.

It might sound like dumping, but environmental groups are on board.

“We are going to clean up the garbage first, and then we are going to put it in the water, and the critters who live there are going to love it, said Dick Amper, executive director of the Long Island Pine Barrens Society. “It is a very, very responsible re-use approach.”

“There is a lot of science on this, and really creating reef structures brings back fin fish populations, diversity,” Adrienne Esposito, of the Citizen’s Campaign for the Environment, said.

Thousands of subway cars avoided the trash heap this way 15 years ago, but expansion stalled in New York State bureaucracy. Now, new colonies may swarm to our coastlines, like bass, cod, flounder, even dolphins and whales.

One critic Gusoff heard from, the head of the advocacy group New York Fish, said it’s a cheap way for New York to get rid of its garbage without addressing the biggest hurdle to fishing – unfair federal quotas.

But charter boat captains say they can taste hope.

“A step in the right direction to hopefully catch more fish,” said Captree Star captain Charlie Buser.

The bridge parts and sunken boats will be stripped of containments with DEC and U.S. Coast Guard inspecting.

“The bridge was painted many times over the past 100 years, and I was thinking there was lead paint, but we were assured that none of that structure that has been painted is going to be put in,” Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta said.

The cost of recyclying the bridge this way is $5 million. The gains to the Long Island economy? Fisherman hope it will give back for decades.

The work on the six reefs is expected to be done this summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch