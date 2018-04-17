CBS 2 NYBroccoli rabe and sausage with CBS 2's Stephanie and Tony Tantillo. (Credit CBS 2)Broccoli rabe and sausage with CBS 2's Stephanie and Tony Tantillo. (Credit CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s […]
WCBS 880Broccoli rabe and sausage with CBS 2's Stephanie and Tony Tantillo. (Credit CBS 2)Broccoli rabe and sausage with CBS 2's Stephanie and Tony Tantillo. (Credit CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners […]
1010 WINSBroccoli rabe and sausage with CBS 2's Stephanie and Tony Tantillo. (Credit CBS 2)Broccoli rabe and sausage with CBS 2's Stephanie and Tony Tantillo. (Credit CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility […]
WFANBroccoli rabe and sausage with CBS 2's Stephanie and Tony Tantillo. (Credit CBS 2)Broccoli rabe and sausage with CBS 2's Stephanie and Tony Tantillo. (Credit CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of […]
WLNYBroccoli rabe and sausage with CBS 2's Stephanie and Tony Tantillo. (Credit CBS 2)Broccoli rabe and sausage with CBS 2's Stephanie and Tony Tantillo. (Credit CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups […]
Filed Under:Alzheimer's Disease, Dr. Max Gomez, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, degenerative disease that destroys memory and eventually the brain.

As terrible as it is for the patient, it’s often even harder for the family and caregivers. Thankfully, technology may be making that burden a little easier.

Anyone with a relative who’s suffered and died with Alzheimer’s knows how hard it can be, emotionally and physically, to care for a loved one with dementia.

On Tuesday, companies demonstrated how their products would make life better for both caregiver and patient at Caring Kind Headquarters.

“She was a chauffeur, cook, travel planner, babysitter, everything for the family,” Jessica Gonzalez says of her mother, who four years ago was officially diagnosed with what the family feared most; Alzheimer’s.

Her father cares for mom during the day, and Jessica helps in the evenings and on weekends. She describes it as both exhausting and frustrating.

Looking for help is what brought Jessica to the tech fair at Caring Kind, an exhibit of a wide variety of products for both patient and caregiver. It’s not a cure or even treatment for the disease, but it’s incredibly valuable nonetheless.

“In absence of a cure, the best treatment is good care,” Executive Vice President Jed Levine said. “Unless you’ve done it you don’t know how demanding, how draining it is to care for someone with dementia and anything we can do to make that journey a little bit easier, a little bit lighter, that’s great.”

There are simple things live gravity straws to make it easier to hydrate, inexpensive hearing aids to keep patients connected, smart insoles to track movement and foot ulcers, and even virtual reality to allow patients to go places or even weddings and birthdays of loved ones.

Special sensor pads can help predict urinary tract infections. Simple technologies like an iPod with a custom music playlist from their younger days can bring a patient tremendous joy.

“It calms mom down and she doesn’t get anxious when we leave the room,” Gonzales said.

The right product, of course, depends on your own personal situation. That’s why Caring Kind has compiled a summary of the products, what they are and how to get them.

For an extensive list, visit their WEBSITE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch