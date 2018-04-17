NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations begin Tuesday in the trial of a former nanny accused in the deaths of two young children in her care.

Closing arguments were made Monday in the trial of Yoselyn Ortega, who is accused in the fatal stabbings of 6-year-old Lulu Krim and her 2-year-old brother Leo inside their family’s Upper West Side apartment back in 2012.

Prosecutors allege the murders were planned and said Ortega knew the consequences of her alleged actions.

“Every stab, every slash, each one had a purpose. And that purpose was to end the lives of those children,” said Assistant District Attorney Stuart Silberg.

Prosecutors claim Ortega acted out of anger against the Krims, particularly the children’s mother, Marina Krim, for allegedly over working her.

Ortega’s attorney said the 55-year-old suffers from severe psychosis and depression and heard voices telling her to kill the kids.

“The reason for the defendant’s actions lay within her delusional mind. The lack of the defendant’s apparent motive is the hallmark of her mental illness,” said defense attorney Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg.

Ortega faces life in prison in convicted.