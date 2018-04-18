by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures running a bit warmer than yesterday. As for highs, they’ll be in the mid to upper 50s.

After a mainly dry evening, some showers and rain will spill into the area and dampen the overnight period. It will remain on the chilly side, just not as chilly as it was last night with temps falling into the mid 40s.

We’ll see periods of rain and showers tomorrow, so keep that umbrella handy. And with mainly cloudy skies expected, our temps will only top out in the low 50s.

As for Friday, expect brighter, breezy conditions with temps still running about 10° below normal.