Filed Under:Cats, Chris Melore, Local TV, North Carolina, Pet Adoption, SPCA, Talkers

RALEIGH (CBS Local) – A cat named Toby missed his former owners so much that he walked 12 miles to be with them again. Unfortunately, the North Carolina family didn’t repay Toby’s amazing loyalty and tried to have a local shelter euthanize him.

According to the SPCA of Wake County, Toby’s former owners didn’t want a cat anymore and gave him to another family. The seven-year-old missed his old home so much he reportedly sneaked out and walked all the way back to his former address. “When he arrived, he was met with heartbreak. The family he thought had loved him took him to a shelter and asked staff to euthanize him,” SPCA workers wrote in an April 4 Facebook post.

Luckily the shelter did not honor the unnamed family’s request and sent Toby to the SPCA facility in Raleigh. The loyal feline’s story was quickly spread on social media and Toby even became the face of the organization’s 2018 SPCA Dog Walk fundraiser in May.

After being rejected twice by the same family, the seven-year-old’s story does have a happy ending as another family stepped up to adopt Toby on April 16. The SPCA says Toby’s new family includes “three new siblings (one feline and two human) and a cat-savvy mom to show him what a loving family is really like.”

SPCA of Wake County has raised over $64,000 for their May 6 event which benefits homeless pets.

