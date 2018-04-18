CBS 2 NYBuck Showalter (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images), Derek Jeter (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Buckle up, Bowie fans.

A new experience highlighting the rock and roll legend’s love of the Big Apple is taking over the Broadway-Lafayette subway station.

The special metro takeover is allowing commuters to encounter some Stardust-inspired art that will be paired with quotes by the singer about how the city inspired him.

Each piece will contain a unique Spotify code that will allow people with the music service’s app to hear Bowie’s music associated with the art.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will also be selling limited edition MetroCards that will display one of Bowie’s five personas, including “Ziggy Stardust.”

The subway installation will be on display until May 13th.

