NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More and more people are turning to DNA testing kits to learn about their ethnic backgrounds and find family members.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, there’s a new initiative to help adoptees find their biological families — and it’s free.

Hana Khalia Broome was born in the Bronx in 1979 and has been searching for her two younger brothers for more than 20 years.

“We were put into foster care. We were separated. During the separation, my brothers were adopted. I was 17, they were 10 and five,” she told Hsu.

Now, her brothers would be 25 and 30 years old. All she has is one photo of her brother, Johnny.

“It’s been really hard. I went through Adoption Registry, Adoption.com. I went through New York State,” she said.

She hopes DNA testing will help find them. The company MyHeritage has launched a new program to help adoptees reunite with their birth families.

“We plan on giving away 15,000 DNA kits,” spokesperson Rafi Mendelsohn said. “To adoptees for free and those searching for their biological family.”

Broome applied for the program online. If she’s chosen, all it takes is mailing in a swab from her check.

DNA testing kits can run up to $200.

“We want to give preference to people who can’t afford a DNA test. But if you are looking for your biological family, you’ve been adopted, you’ve put someone up for adoption, then you should apply via DNAQuest.org,” said Mendelsohn.

Broome has reunited with her mother and is hoping to finally track down her two brothers.

“I love them and I have always looked for them and I will never stop,” she said.

The deadline to apply for the program is April 30. DNA results take about four weeks.