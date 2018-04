EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More than 500 students on Long Island will now have to use clear backpacks in school.

The East Rockaway School District has distributed the bags to everyone in middle and high school.

It’s meant as a safety precaution following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

That district also distributed clear backpacks in the wake of the shooting.