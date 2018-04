NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for passengers aboard a ferry on Manhattan’s East Side.

The ferry, dubbed Lunch Box, became disabled and couldn’t dock properly as usual.

Passengers, assisted by the FDNY, had to awkwardly disembark at 34th Street and the FDR Drive.

There were no reports of injuries, and there was no immediate word on what caused the ferry to become disabled.