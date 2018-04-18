CBS 2 NYA U.S. serviceman was killed fighting ISIS in Iraq (credit: Photo via CBS2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report […]
DEVELOPING: Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies At 92 | Life & Legacy | Photos Through The Years | 'Storybook' 73-Year Marriage To George H.W.

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — A private viewing will take place Wednesday at a Houston funeral home for former first lady Barbara Bush.

Funeral services are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, which she and former President George H.W. Bush regularly attended.

According to a post on the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation website, Barbara Bush will lie in repose from noon to midnight Friday at the church for members of the public wishing to pay respects.

The funeral service Saturday is by invitation only.

Burial will be on the grounds of the Bush library at Texas A&M University in College Station, about 100 miles northwest of Houston. The couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died in 1953 of leukemia, also is buried at the site.

Barbara Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92, surrounded by family at her Houston home. On Twitter, a family spokesman wrote that her husband held her hand all day and was at her side when she died.

As first lady, her cause was literacy, once saying if more people could read, write and comprehend “we would be that much closer to solving so many of the problems that plague our nation.”

She was born in New York City in 1925. She grew up in Rye in Westchester County, where she married her war-hero boyfriend, George Herbert Walker Bush, who she met at age 16. They were married for 73 years.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

