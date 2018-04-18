CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBS SPORTS)Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has famously struggled so far in this, his first season in pinstripes. Following Tuesday night’s blowout loss to his former team (MIA 9, NYY 1), Stanton is batting .197/.293/.409. What makes all that seem worse is that he’s batting .086/.179/.171 in the Bronx, which explains why he’s been booed with some frequency thus far.

Those struggles have led Stanton’s rookie manager, Aaron Boone to think about dropping Stanton in the Yankee batting order. Via the AP, here’s what Boone had to say:

“I might flirt with splitting different guys up and stuff, but not moving him down too far because he’s one at-bat away from getting it locked back in and then the last thing you want is him down in the order getting pitched around. He’s too premier of a player and an at-bat away from, in my eyes, locking it in. So I might juggle with the top five or six, but as far as moving down significantly, no.”

Stanton’s batted third in every game he’s played this season, but Boone hints at the possibility of that changing. Nothing drastic, as Boone says, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Stanton in, say, the five hole at some point this week. If anything, this could be Boone’s way of trying to take a little pressure off Stanton.

gettyimages 944901630 Yankees Manager Boone Hints He Could Move Struggling Slugger Down In Lineup

Giancarlo Stanton looks on during batting practice before a game against the Boston Red Sox. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As for those struggles, no, they probably won’t last. At this writing, Stanton has come to the plate 75 times in 2018. That small sample size overwhelms any other concern. Yes, the fact that he’s struck out in almost 40 percent of his plate appearances is somewhat worrisome, but his exit velocity and launch angle are right in line with 2017 levels. What also may drive some disappointment is expecting Stanton to repeat last year’s bestowals. His 2017 campaign will likely up as a career year. He can still be a valuable contributor — and worth all that money — if he settles in somewhere south of the lofty heights of last season. Again, though, the small sample size lords over all at the moment.

In that sense, Boone’s plan to move him down in the order is nothing more than an effort to help him unlock his usual production. Time alone would probably take care of that, though.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch