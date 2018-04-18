LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven in New Jersey.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on East Saint Georges Avenue. Police say a man was wounded and rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The shooting may have been the result of a robbery, but that has not yet been confirmed, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

It’s also unclear if the victim was a store employee or someone else.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation.