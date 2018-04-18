WASHINGTON DC (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump confirming in a tweet this morning that his secretary of state designate, Mike Pompeo, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump says the meeting took place in North Korea last week.

Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The president says the meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed, noting denuclearization will be “a great thing for world.”

Trump has agreed to meet Kim Jung Un in a summit that is yet to be scheduled, but is reportedly expected in “early June” or earlier, and the U.S. is considering “five locations.”

According to CBS News, Trump did not say what those locations are, although asked whether any of the locations are in the U.S., the president said, “no.”