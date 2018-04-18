CBS 2 NYBuck Showalter (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images), Derek Jeter (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO […]
WCBS 880Buck Showalter (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images), Derek Jeter (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams […]
1010 WINSBuck Showalter (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images), Derek Jeter (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, […]
WFANBuck Showalter (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images), Derek Jeter (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success […]
WLNYBuck Showalter (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images), Derek Jeter (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our […]
Filed Under:Borough Park, Brooklyn, Local TV, Natalie Duddridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Last week, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge covered a story about school buses and other vehicles driving on the sidewalk to avoid double-parked cars blocking traffic in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

On Wednesday, she returned to demand answers.

Surveillance video captured a yellow school bus driving up on the sidewalk at 40th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway to avoid traffic last week. Residents said they complained to police for months that cars have also been jumping the curb.

After CBS2’s story aired, they said parking enforcement has been out in full force.

“First time in a while I’ve seen this much police activity, as far as handing out tickets,” resident Mike Bade told Duddridge.

Bade said it’s about time, as it was becoming all too common to see cars driving dangerously where pedestrians walk. He said one day, he was nearly hit.

“As I took a step out of my gate, a car came flying down the sidewalk, came all the way down and cut back into the street over here, the first opening they could get,” he said.

Duddridge saw parking enforcement circling the block Wednesday, but she also found illegally parked vehicles, like a van on a sidewalk, and a line of double-parked cars holding up an ambulance – making residents wonder, what would happen in an emergency?

“I actually had to move my car farther up than where I was parked, because an ambulance couldn’t get through, because someone didn’t move their car,” resident Roxanna Salazar said.

Some residents worry the increased enforcement is only temporary.

“They need to do more. I think this is just going to be a one-week thing and then I think next week, they probably won’t come and then we’re going to start with the problem all over again,” said Salazar.

CBS2 reached out to the yellow bus company Jofaz Transportation. A spokesperson said the driver of the bus has been suspended and the company is warning its drivers that no matter how much traffic they’re in, they have to wait or risk losing their jobs.

“I’m already late for 10 minutes, because they’re double-parked,” bus driver Edward Pukhkiy said.

Some residents say they don’t think that ticketing illegally parked cars is doing enough to deter drivers. They want vehicles towed instead.

Tougher measures, they say, are needed to prevent someone from getting hurt.

Comments
  1. louis11725 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    What the heck is that about? LOL!!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch