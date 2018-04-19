By Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

Some rain and showers will swing through this afternoon, so don’t forget that umbrella. It will be rather cool out there, too, with temps only climbing into the mid and upper 40s.

Gusty winds will fill in early this evening as we watch the rain and shower activity come to an end. And with colder air spilling in, you can expect wind chills to fall through the 30s, and even into the 20s in the suburbs.

Tomorrow is, overall, a decent day; and the winds will keep up, so it will only feel like the 40s in the afternoon.

As for Saturday, we’ll see more sunshine with lighter winds and highs in the 50s.