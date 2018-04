EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are expected to announce an arrest in the fatal shooting of a food deliveryman in East Orange earlier this month.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. April 2 in the 100 block of Shepherd Avenue. Authorities say 41-year-old Karamoko Fatiga was shot while he was trying to deliver Chinese food.

Mayor Lester E Taylor III, as well as city leaders and the victim’s family, will hold the news conference today.