In an age where more people are working remotely, there are a ton of options when it comes to co-working spaces. Whether you want to work in a farmhouse or take a yoga class in the middle of the day, here are five options not only invigorate your business but you, too.

By Carly Petrone

TEEM

1463 5th Ave.

New York, NY 10035

212-828-8336

www.teemcw.com

See More: The 3 Best Cocktail Bars In Harlem

If you’re up in Harlem and need a home base, make your way to the TEEM CoWorking community. This is an ideal place for creative and professional individuals who are looking to break away from the typical office. It’s easy to meet other like-minded and passionate individuals and most of the members are entrepreneurs or small business owners so there’s always something to learn from your “co-workers.” Stop in for a single day visit for just $20 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) or sign up for a variety of packages ranging from $200-$1,800/month. You can also grab a conference room rental for $75/hour or get your mail delivered for $100/month. Having a workshop, seminar, or networking event? For $150/hour you can host guests in a private space just for you. Schedule a tour here today.

Moxy Times Square

485 7th Ave.

New York, NY 10018

212-967-6699

www.marriott.com

See More: Best New Hotel Openings In NY

If you don’t want to pay a monthly fee for a desk or shared workspace then head to the lounge at Moxy Times Square. This spacious second-floor area is equipped with tons of seating (hello leather couches and giant pillows) and it comes with tons of electrical outlets so you can stay fully charged. You can even take advantage of securing one of their meeting studios that have the capacity for 20 guests. Inside you’ll find state-of-the-art audio-visual services (TV included) and complimentary WI-Fi. Order a bite from the bar and once happy hour rolls around, it’s easy to get a cocktail. Just make sure to reserve the space here.

Spacious

www.spacious.com

See More: Best New Restaurants In NYC

Have you heard about Spacious? This new concept is great for foodies and for those looking to change up their workspace. Sign up for $129/month and you can stop into a variety of restaurants in NYC during the day and set up shop. The best part? Members (and their guests) can enjoy unlimited coffee and tea and some restaurants even offer a special Spacious lunch menu 9but there is no obligation to buy food). Just a few participating restaurants that opened up its doors to Spacious members include Bar Primi, Boqueria, Café Medi, Corkbuzz, La Sirena, The Stanton Social, and The Milling Room. Start a free one-week trial and see it for yourself.

Primary

26 Broadway, 8th Fl.

New York, NY 10004

212-658-0077

liveprimary.com

See More: Tonics And Elixiers For Wellness

Yogis will be happy to know that there’s a shared workspace dedicated to health and wellness in financial district. Step into Primary (started by two former WeWork employees) and you’ll immediately feel more relaxed. The moss-covered welcome desk alone will put a smile on your face. The space itself has been designed to allow people to feel focused and comfortable. Members can find fresh flowers, live planters, and tons of greenery while every office partition is double glazed so it’s nice and quiet. Audio-masking solutions have also been installed throughout the common areas, reducing the impact of distracting ambient noises. Take advantage of the healthy snacks and drinks in the café as well as the wide variety of studio classes led by top-notch instructors. Just a few classes offered include yoga, meditation, and boot camp.

The Farm

447 Broadway, 2nd Fl.

New York, NY 10013

917-722-5027

www.thefarmsoho.com

See More: 5 Best Farm-To-Table Brunches In NYC

Located in the heart of Soho is a farm. Okay, not a real farm but a real farmhouse. What used to stand in the farmlands of southern Missouri has been transported here to the streets of NYC. The Farm is an organically designed workspace that offers great natural light, an incredible location, and friendly staff. You can pick your own schedule because membership includes 24/7 secure access and the space is also pet-friendly (so there’s no need to hire a dog walker). Sip on premium coffee and tea, use their mail and package service, and kick your business into high gear with blazing fast internet, conference rooms, and private phone booths. A monthly membership for a guaranteed desk in a shared workspace will only cost you $179. Private desk rental is $319/month but their daily rate is only $25 so you can test it out before signing off on the dotted line.

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.