NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect who police say was arrested in the attempted rape of a teenager in Brooklyn is set to face a judge on Thursday.

Police said 38-year-old Isaac Hernandez is charged with attempted rape, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

Around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, police said a 14-year-old girl woke up to a man in her bed covering her face with his hands.

Police believe Hernandez snuck in through a window at the girl’s 39th Street apartment. Sources said he took off his pants before crawling into bed with the teen, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

When she woke up, she tried fighting him off and police said the suspect fled when the teen and her 10-year-old sister, who was also sleeping in the room, began to scream.

“That made him so scared and he ran and left a lot of evidence because of that,” said neighbor Chaya Tomlin.

Evidence like a bike that crime scene detectives were seen carrying away Tuesday outside the victim’s home. Police said he also left his underwear behind.

CBS2 spoke with the girl’s neighbors before an arrest was made.

“We were very shaken because we live in a very safe neighborhood,” said Tomlin. “We like to assume we are and we have little kids that run outside and now the nice weather. We’re scared.”

“We all believe in God and we believe God will protect everybody, however we still have to use our resources, police and community watch,” said neighbor Yankel Raskin.

Police said the girls were not hurt and nothing was taken.