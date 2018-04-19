PAWTUCKET, R.I. (CBSNewYork) — Toy maker Hasbro is partnering with recycling company Terracycle to offer parents a way to turn donated toys into materials used to make playgrounds, park benches, flower pots, and more.

People can participate by creating an online account with TerraCycle through the website www.hasbrotoyrecycling.com. The company will send a free shipping label to attach to boxes of toys to be recycled.

The pilot program is open to all Hasbro toys and games, including games, plastic and electronic toys, action figures, dolls, plush, and more.

Hasbro says the pilot program will be limited to the contiguous United States at first, but if successful, will be expanded worldwide.