NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you follow CBSNewYork on Facebook, you may have noticed a new feature we’ve launched called “Lunchtime Zen.”

Stuck eating your lunch at your desk? Or maybe you’re out but you’re looking at your phone?

Lunchtime Zen offers a mental break – from animals of all kinds, to the great outdoors. Even if you can’t go for a walk in the park, we can take you!

Thursday’s Lunchtime Zen was a “puppycam” at the North Shore Animal League in Port Washington, Long Island.

On Friday, the dogs and some cats will be up for adoption at the Nassau Coliseum as part of the world’s largest mobile pet adoption event.

You can watch Lunchtime Zen every weekday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on our Facebook page.