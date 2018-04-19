SHELTER ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the case of a priest who died after being tied up and robbed during a home invasion on Shelter Island.

Rev. Paul Wancura, 87, died Monday of injuries police said he sustained during the robbery.

It was back on March 19 that police said officers responding to a welfare check found Wancura injured inside his Oak Tree Lane home. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“Seven days being zip-tied. How a human being can go without food and water for a week – he did,” his friend Michael Russell said Tuesday. “His will to live was just beyond belief.”

Police said jewelry had been stolen from inside the home, including a Lucien Piccard Seashark watch.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637). You can also call the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or the Shelter Island Police Department at 631-749-0600. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.