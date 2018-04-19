CBS 2 NYMartin St. Louis (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)Martin St. Louis (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 […]
WCBS 880Martin St. Louis (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)Martin St. Louis (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news […]
1010 WINSMartin St. Louis (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)Martin St. Louis (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its […]
WFANMartin St. Louis (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)Martin St. Louis (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the […]
WLNYMartin St. Louis (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)Martin St. Louis (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! […]
Filed Under:Car Seat, children, Chris Melore, Earth Day, Local TV, Strollers, Talkers, Target

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS Local) – Target’s annual car seat trade-in event starts Monday, April 22 and runs through May 5.

Parents can bring an old car seat into any Target and get a coupon for 20 percent off the price of a new one. The coupon can be used to buy car seats, booster seats, car seat bases, travel systems, or strollers. Customers will get one coupon per item brought into Guest Services. The coupon expires on May 19 and purchases can be made in store or online.

Target will recycle the old seat through Waste Management. Car seats are not typically eligible for curbside recycling. The yearly event is a tie-in to Earth Day.

Target has held five trade-in events since 2016. The company reports it’s collected and recycled 176,000 car seats in that time.

[H/T CBS Sacramento]

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch