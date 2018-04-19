CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBS News/AP) — Protesters at New York’s Syracuse University have demanded that the school release videos showing racist and sexist behavior by members of a now-suspended fraternity. The school’s chancellor, Ken Syverud, described the video involving members of Theta Tau, a professional engineering fraternity, as racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and hostile to people with disabilities.

He said the videos were turned over to the school’s Department of Public Safety for possible disciplinary or legal action.

“I am appalled by this and deeply concerned for all members of our community,” Chancellor Kent Syverud wrote in an email, according to The Post-Standard.

Theta Tau is investigating and said the behaviors described were not representative of its “very diverse organization.”

Most of what is said in the videos was posted to a private Facebook page, CBS affiliate WTVH-TV reports.

The Daily Orange student newspaper reports one of the videos shows a person appearing to take an oath saying, “I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart” for people described with racial and ethnic slurs.

At one point, one person tells others to talk about their significant others while drinking wine and talking in “gay, girly accents,” according to the newspaper.

The university is not releasing the videos although the chancellor said that he thinks they will get out.

Some students said they want the people who made the videos to take responsibility for their actions and learn from them, WTVH-TV reports.

“I don’t think it should be withheld to protect the individuals that did it,” junior Saumya Melwani told the station.

On Tuesday, California Polytechnic State University suspended all fraternities and sororities after photos surfaced showing fraternity members in blackface.

Syracuse University held a gathering Wednesday to promote “community dialogue.” Later, about 100 people marched through the campus carrying signs and chanting. Then, 400 attended a three-hour discussion, venting frustrations over what they view as systemic racism and sexism at the school.

The topics included a 2014 video that showed an SU women’s soccer player directing racial and homophobic slurs at another person.

Students at the discussion recommended leading by example, making certain African-American Studies courses mandatory and finding a better way to organize.

“This gives me a reason to stay here until they fix things,” Melwani said.

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

