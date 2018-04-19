NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video captures two young women smiling and running after they allegedly stole a 77-year-old woman’s purse on the Upper East Side.

It happened Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m. on First Avenue at East 77th Street.

Police say the two women grabbed the victim’s purse and ran off.

They got away with a cell phone, credit cards and $465 in cash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are kept confidential.