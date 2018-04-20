HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady at a viewing.

Bush’s body will lie in repose from noon to midnight Friday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road in Houston, the nation’s largest Episcopal church.

A by-invitation-only funeral is scheduled for Saturday at St. Martin’s.

On Thursday, the city of Houston held an event celebrating Bush’s life.

Bush died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)