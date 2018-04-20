Among the fun to be had around town this weekend are a huge dance party, a chance to stop and smell the orchids, and a sneak peek at what’s hot in the art world. Read on for details!

Art Expo 2018

Pier 94

711 Twelfth Ave.

New York, NY 10019

(800) 677-6278

artexponewyork.com

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Art Expo is an exclusive gathering of 25,000 art dealers, architects, curators, interior designers, and gallery owners. Think impeccable taste, think tremendous knowledge and expertise. Best of all, the world’s largest fine art trade show welcomes Jane and Joe Public to come in and browse what’s hot, what’s happening, and what might look excellent—from lithographs to paintings to photographs—over your cool couch. Thursday, April 19, through Sunday, April 22, see schedule for details and ticket info.

Orchid Evenings

New York Botanical Garden

2900 Southern Blvd.

Bronx, NY 10458

(718) 817-8700

www.nybg.org

The annual Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden heralds the arrival of spring in kaleidoscopic color and scents, a series of living sculptures and incredibly artful arrangements made all the more beautiful by the flowers’ relative rarity. Orchid Evenings give you the chance to wander the Conservatory, adult beverage in hand, while enjoying live performers, fire pits, and specially selected music spun by DJ X-RAY. Hurry—the show closes for the season on Sunday. Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21, 6:30 to 9:30 pm, tickets required, must be 21+ (with ID).

Hot Sauce Expo

Brooklyn Expo Center

72 Noble St.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

(718) 775-3315

www.nychotsauceexpo.com

Think you like hot sauce? Test your palate this weekend at the sixth annual Hot Sauce Expo. Scheduled events include the Spicy Tacos of Hell Challenge, Chihuahua Beauty Pageant, Death Wings Challenge, and the Guinness Book of Records Carolina Reaper Pepper Eating Contest (with a $1,000 going to anyone who can break the record). Cocktail demos, tons of tastings, and a Stage of Doom too. We’d tell you to bring water, but somehow we don’t think plain old H2O will be enough to stop the burning. Saturday, April 21, and Sunday, April 22, 10 am to 6 pm, see schedule for details, tickets required.

Rites XXXIX: The Black Party

Depot 52

7 52nd St.

Brooklyn, NY 11232

(347) 699-5258

saintatlarge.com

Held annually in the spring, The Black Party celebrates sexual expression, erotic culture, and art in the gay community. This major event attracts thousands of participants each year, all of whom come ready to mix and mingle without judgment or censorship—the theme of this year’s event is “Pigtopia: I Want to Break Free.” Expect live music, art installations, and zero inhibitions. (Proceeds benefit the Saint Foundation, which is creating and preserving an LGBTQ cultural archive.) Saturday, April 21, through Sunday, April 22, event begins at 10 pm, tickets required, must be 21 or older (with ID).

9/11 Memorial & Museum 5K Run/Walk and Community Day

Race begins at Pier 26

Hudson River Park

New York, NY 10013

(212) 312-8800

www.911memorial.org

The annual 5K Run/Walk raises money for the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, which “honors the 2,983 people killed in the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, and February 26, 1993, as well as those who risked their lives to save others and all who demonstrated extraordinary compassion in the aftermath of the attacks.” The race goes through Lower Manhattan, including past the World Trade Center site, and ends in a family-friendly Community Day, complete with activities for the kids and free entertainment. Sunday, April 22, race begins at 8 am, registration required.