NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help scooping up two ice cream bandits.

The first incident happened at 7-Eleven store on Third Avenue near 82nd Street at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video shows a man and woman who allegedly stuffed their jackets with several pints of ice cream.

When the clerk tried to stop them from leaving, the man allegedly pulled a knife.

Later that day, they struck again at a CVS Pharmacy at Lexington Avenue and 86th Street, where again the man pulled a knife after stuffing his jacket with ice cream, police said.

