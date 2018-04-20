ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A New York judge has dismissed a lawsuit police and their supporters hoped would block the parole of convicted New York City cop killer Herman Bell.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard Koweek ruled Friday that the state Parole Board did not act irrationally or outside its bounds when it granted parole last month to Bell after serving 44 years.

Bell had been granted parole to leave prison on April 17 but was delayed after a filing by the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association on behalf of Diane Piagentini, the widow of one of the slain officers.

Bell had previously been denied parole seven times.

In 1971, Bell and two others lured officers Joe Piagentini and Waverly Jones to a building in Harlem where they assassinated them.

Bell is serving a sentence of 25 years to life, but after nearly 45 years in prison and being denied parole seven times, was granted parole on Feb. 18, 2018.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill called the decision to release Bell “indefensible.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that while he disagreed with the decision, the Parole Board is independent and not under his control.