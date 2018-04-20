NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Nassau County are on high alert after two threats to kill officers surfaced in less than 24 hours, the first tied to the notorious MS-13 street gang.

Nassau County police put out a bulletin to officers that a credible informant for the Hempstead Police Department said MS-13 states they are looking to “shoot a cop in the Hempstead area.”

An alert was then broadcast to police departments that said: “Members of MS-13 have been stating that police have been making too many arrests and it’s time to take the streets back and take out and shoot a cop like we do in El Salvador.”

A second threat to kill law enforcement in the Hempstead area was received Wednesday night, though police would not say whether it was MS-13 related.

“When you’re a gang member in this county, you don’t belong here,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. “We will answer that threat and will answer it strongly.”

The threats come as the alleged regional leader of MS-13, Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, also known as “Reaper,” was taken into custody.

He allegedly ordered beatings and killings and directed the gang’s drug operations in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas and elsewhere. He was ordered held without bail following his first court appearance on Long Island Thursday.

Former NYPD Sgt. Joe Giacalone said officers will not only have to be more aware of their surroundings, but should also limit their presence on social media.

“You have to take threats from not only this gang but any gang very seriously,” he said. “Don’t be posting anything about your family, your friends, your photos and stuff like that, or your whereabouts.”

Officers in the area have also been instructed to carry their service weapons at all times, even off duty.

Police are announcing a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone who threatens to kill a cop.