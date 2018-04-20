NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 100 Puerto Rican families who sought refuge in New York after Hurricane Maria have been given more time as fears of FEMA’s deadline loomed closer.

On Friday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello’s request to extend the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program for approximately 1,700 survivors whose benefits were scheduled to end.

The federal government had planned to cut off housing payments and have families to leave the hotels they’ve been staying on Saturday.

Both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio ahd implored FEMA to give families more time.

The mayor said extending the program “is crucial to ensure that evacuees have a safe and stable place to stay as they continue to wait for electricity to come online and work to rebuild their homes in Puerto Rico.”

All this came as there was an island-wide power blackout just Wednesday.