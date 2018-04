NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A baby boy being rushed to a hospital on Staten Island died after the van he was in got into a collision on the way there.

Police said the infant’s mother found him unresponsive early Saturday morning with flu-like symptoms.

A relative was driving 6-month-old Demarus Earps to Richmond University Medical Hospital when their van ran a red light and was hit by a Jeep in West Brighton, police said.

Police are investigating. No charges have been filed.