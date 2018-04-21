NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Saturday were hoping newly released surveillance video will help find the man they say fatally stabbed a disabled former MTA bus driver in Brooklyn.

The brutal slaying in Bushwick left behind a devastated family after 46-year-old Otis James was found stabbed multiple times in his home on Central Avenue on Tuesday.

New video shows the suspect wanted in connection to the killing of the husband and father of three. Kevin Arokium says he’s struggling not only with the loss of his friend, but also with the way he last saw James.

“He didn’t deserve it,” Arokium said. “I see my man on the floor. Blood, paper towel, knife. That’s all I could remember seeing and that’s all I see right now, a big hole in my man’s chest. That’s all I see right now.”

Police say someone stabbed James in excess of ten times. Officers arrived at the grisly scene around 4:30 pm and found him unresponsive and bleeding heavily from his torso. Investigators are still looking into what the motive could have been, adding they weren’t ruling out robbery.

“There Are some allegations that there was money in the house but at this time, a little too early to define the motive,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

Police could be seen at the home on Wednesday, carrying out bags of evidence including James’ boxed up wheelchair. He was an MTA bus driver for over a decade but retired on disability in 2017.

A union official said James was robbed and shot while on vacation, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. His aunt, Donna James, tells CBS2 the family is heartbroken.

James’ family and friends say they have no idea who could possibly be responsible for the horrible crime.