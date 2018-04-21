UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A car show at Nassau Coliseum has been postponed due to a threat.

The Cars at the Coliseum event was scheduled for Sunday.

Police said the threat was unsubstantiated but they’re concerned over the lack of appropriate security.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to recent circumstances that are gaining much publicity and an unsubstantiated threat as well as insufficient or no security by the vendor, the event has been postponed until sufficient security is in place to keep the public safe and the event manageable,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

Officials did not specify the nature or source of the threat.

Promoters of the event have not announced a new date.