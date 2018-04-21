CBS 2 NYAUGUSTA, : Course worker Skip Elliott waters flowers 04 April, 2000, in front of the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Course, home of the 2000 Masters. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Robert SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images)ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — You can expect fewer cars on Manhattan streets on Saturday.

The third annual “Car Free NYC’ day will descend on the Big Apple. No cars will be allowed on Broadway between Union Square and Times Square from 9am to 3pm.

In a part of New York normally filled with car fumes and noise, music and dance mixed with fitness classes and educational activities about a sustainable, healthy environment.

In addition to car-free Broadway, the city closed down parts of St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem, Montague Street in Brooklyn, Shore Boulevard and Woodside Avenue in Queens, and Eagle Avenue in the Bronx.

