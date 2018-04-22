CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s that time of year again for spring cleaning.

While many people look forward to getting rid of old clothing and furniture building up in their homes, spring cleaning can be a bit overwhelming for senior citizens.

Sandy Quartuccio from Right at Home joined us on Sunday with ways that families can help their elderly loved ones out with spring cleaning.

Below is a list of things Quartuccio recommends you to for starters:

  • Check the medicine cabinet: Be sure your elderly loved one is taking the correct pills and throw away any bottles that may be empty or expired. You may also want to grab them a new pill organizer to make sure they’re staying on top of their medications.
  • Clear walkways: The cold weather can cause seniors to stay inside and therefore clutter starts to build up from boxes, bags and other household items. Make sure you’re recycling any old cardboard boxes and clear the hallways and entryways of anything that might be in your seniors way.
  • Focus on Kitchens and Bathrooms: As seniors age, it can be harder for them to clean key areas like the kitchen sink or bathroom floor. Consider installing grab bars in the bathtub, shower and near the toilet, and go through their fridge to make sure any old or expired food is thrown away.
