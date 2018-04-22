By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a beautiful day yesterday, we’re headed for near carbon copy this afternoon. In fact, it’ll likely be a couple of degrees warmer! We’ll reach the mid 60s under bright, blue skies.

Clear skies overnight will allow temps to drop off once again, to about 46 in NYC and 30s in the outlying suburbs. You’ll want the coats if you’re headed out early tomorrow.

By Monday afternoon, we’re back into the 60s with plentiful sunshine! The exception will be the immediate coastlines where an afternoon sea breeze will likely keep the temps a bit cooler, in the upper 50s.

Our next rain maker doesn’t arrive until Tuesday night, which will bring a cooler & damp midweek to the area. Enjoy the rest of this spectacular April weekend!