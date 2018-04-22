By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday mornin’ everybody! It seems that our luck may finally be changing when it comes to the chilly April temps! Expect a clear and crisp start this morning but we’ll warm up nicely this afternoon! Plenty of sun and light breezes will make for a gorgeous afternoon with highs in the low & mid 60s.

It’ll be another beauty tomorrow as we start the work week with clear skies, light breezes, and temps again in the mid 60s. Tuesday starts off clear but some clouds move in through the day ahead of a frontal system. Still, we get into the low 60s for the high.

Looks like Tuesday night into Wednesday is the best chance for rain this week, and it’ll be cooler too with temps in the upper 50s. Thankfully things should warm back up to the 60s for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Have a great day!