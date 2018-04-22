CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Trying to lose weight? Believe it or not, you don’t have to give up pasta to do so.

That’s right! Even pasta can be healthy.

Chef Gianluca Mech stopped by with to dish on a few tasty recipes, including two healthy takes on pasta primavera:

Healthy Pasta Primavera Recipe #1

Number of servings

Serves 6

Ingredients

12 oz Gianluca Mech Italiano Diet Fusilli Pasta

1 cups broccoli florets

1 cup yellow squash

1 cup sliced zucchini

1/2 cup peas

½ cup sliced cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon butter

1 cup evaporated fat-free milk

3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

Directions

In a large pot fitted with a steamer basket, bring about 1 inch of water to boil. Add the broccoli, squash, zucchini, peas and cherry tomatoes. Cover and steam until tender-crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove from the pot.

In large saucepan, heat the olive oil and saute the onion and garlic over medium heat. Add the steamed vegetables and stir or shake to coat the vegetables with the onion and garlic mixture. Remove from heat but keep warm.

In another large saucepan, heat the butter, evaporated milk and Parmesan cheese. Stir over moderate heat until somewhat thickened and heated through. Stir continuously and don’t scald. Remove from heat but keep warm.

In the meantime, fill a large pot 3/4 full with water and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente (tender), about 10 to 12 minutes, or according to package directions. Drain the pasta thoroughly.

Divide the pasta evenly among individual plates. Top with vegetables and pour the sauce over the vegetables and pasta. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve immediately.

 

Healthy Pasta Primavera Recipe #2

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb. Gianluca Mech Italiano Diet Fusilli Pasta
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium yellow onion, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 carrots, peeled and sliced diagonally
  • 1 cup sliced cherry tomatoes
  • 1 medium yellow squash, sliced
  • 1 medium zucchini, sliced
  • 1/2 cup low sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 cup fat free half and half
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup peas
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • fresh basil or parsley (for garnish)

Directions:

  1. Prepare pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside cooked pasta.
  2. While the pasta is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the carrots and cook for another 4 minutes or so. Add the garlic and cook about 30 seconds until fragrant. Remove the mixture from the pan into a bowl and set aside.
  3. Add the zucchini, peas, cherry tomatoes and squash to the pan and saute until lightly golden, 4-5 minutes. Remove from the heat and add to the cooked onions.
  4. Add the broth to the heated skillet along with the half and half. Let simmer for about 3 minutes. Stir in the Parmesan cheese. Then add the cooked pasta and all of the veggies. Stir together and let cook for about 5 minutes. The liquid should cook down. Serve with chopped herbs and more cheese if desired.

Want to buy Chef Gianluca’s diet pasta? Head to his website!

