CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:New York Mets

ATLANTA (CBSNewYork/AP) — The final game of the four-game series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves was postponed because of rain on Sunday.

Rain began falling at SunTrust Park late Sunday morning and was forecast to continue through the afternoon and night.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on May 28.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said the rainout will give his players a well-timed rest — even though he was hoping his team could build on momentum gained from Saturday night’s 4-3 last at-bat win.

“We’ve still got seven days before we have an off day, so it will be good to give everybody an extra day,” Snitker said.

Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, who was scheduled to start for the Braves, will have his start pushed back to Monday night, when Atlanta opens a four-game series at Cincinnati. Snitker said no starter will be skipped; others in the rotation also will be pushed back one day.

The Mets also will push back their scheduled starting pitcher, Zack Wheeler, to Tuesday night, when New York opens a three-game series at St. Louis. The Mets are off on Monday.

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard will start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, filling the rotation spot originally planned for Matt Harvey. The Mets announced on Saturday that Harvey, struggling with a 6.00 ERA, is moving to the bullpen.

The unscheduled day off was well-timed for at least two Mets players.

Manager Mickey Callaway already planned to rest slumping right fielder Jay Bruce and third baseman Todd Frazier on Sunday.

Callaway said Frazier “got spiked pretty good” at third base on Saturday night. Callaway said Frazier’s toe was “throbbing pretty good.”

Bruce is hitting only .194 with one homer.

“We decided before the game (Saturday) we were going to give him a day off so he could have two in a row,” Callaway said of Bruce. “Just let him relax a little bit for a couple days.”

Bruce was 2 for 12 in the first three games of the series.

“He’s in a spot right now where he’s trying to figure things out and that’s never a comfortable spot to be in,” Callaway said. “… Jay Bruce is a really good player. He’ll bounce back. He’s been through this before as everybody has. He’ll end up turning it around.”

The Braves won two of three against the Mets for their first home series win in the NL East rivalry since June 19-21, 2015, when they won three straight.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch