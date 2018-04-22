CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island Expressway

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An off-duty New York City police officer is seriously injured after a car crash on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Exit 53, around Brentwood.

Suffolk County police say off-duty New York Police Department Officer Anthony Robitaille and another driver had both pulled over and gotten out of their cars in the highway shoulder. It’s not immediately clear why they had stopped.

Suffolk County police say a third vehicle then Robitaille’s car, propelling it into him and the other stopped car.

The 27-year-old Robitaille was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. He works in the NYPD’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn.

No one else was seriously injured. All three cars are undergoing safety checks as police investigate.

