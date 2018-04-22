CBS 2 NYDamaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Syracuse University expelled a fraternity over an offensive video that members say was intended as satire, but the controversy is continuing with the emergence of more video simulating a sexual assault of a disabled person.

Chancellor Kent Syverud called the latest video clip of crude behavior at Theta Tau “appalling and disgusting” in a statement Sunday.

“I am deeply concerned about how the continuing exposure to hateful videos is causing further hurt and distress to members of our campus community,” he said, while acknowledging that the New York school had known about the latest clip since the first one emerged and sparked outrage on Wednesday. The chancellor said he hadn’t spoken specifically about the additional video earlier because of ongoing police and student disciplinary investigations.

MORESyracuse University Permanently Expels Fraternity Over Offensive Video

He and other administrators planned to gather with students to discuss the matter Sunday evening.

Theta Tau’s Syracuse chapter apologized Friday for the initial video, saying it was part of a “satirical sketch of an uneducated, racist, homophobic, misogynist, sexist, ableist and intolerant person.”

“Nothing like this will ever again be tolerated,” the chapter said on its website. “Not in private, not as part of a joke — not ever.”

MORETheta Tau Fraternity At Syracuse May Face Legal Action Over Racist Videos

The chapter, part of a national engineering fraternity, hasn’t immediately responded to emails Saturday and Sunday about subsequent developments.

Campus newspaper The Daily Orange posted the latest video Saturday, shortly after Theta Tau’s expulsion. The clip appears to stem from the same event as the earlier video, which showed men laughing uproariously at performances punctuated by pantomimed sex acts and racist language about blacks, Jews and Hispanics.

Some students contended that video illustrated larger issues of racism and sexism at the university, and the clip prompted a protest march and a three-hour “community dialogue” gathering Wednesday.

Still more videos are under investigation, Syverud said Sunday.

The chancellor has said that disciplinary actions against the individual students involved could include suspension or expulsion, and that university officials “have begun a top-to-bottom review of our entire Greek system.”

