NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A bail hearing will be held Monday for an actress charged with sex trafficking.

Allison Mack, best known for her role in the TV series “Smallville,” has pleaded not guilty.

Mack was picked up by federal authorities at her Brooklyn apartment last week. Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his cult-like organization called NXIVM.

“As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere,” said United States Attorney Richard Donoghue. “The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit.”

Mack is currently being held without bail. Raniere is being held on trafficking charges, and his attorneys have said he’s innocent.

