CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Breaking: Van Hits Crowd In Toronto, At Least 8 Hurt; Driver In Custody | Waffle House Shooting Suspect In Custody
Filed Under:Basketball, Chris Melore, Facebook, funeral, Local TV, Louisiana, Talkers

FRANKLINTON, LA (CBS Local) – A group of young men in Louisiana weren’t seeking any attention during their pickup basketball game; however, a small sign of respect has made them social media stars.

The group was playing on Franklinton Junior High School’s outdoor court on April 20 when a funeral procession began to pass by. What the boys did next caught the attention of sisters Lynn Bienvenu and Johannah Stroud, who were both part of the procession for their cousin.

“They took a knee not out of disrespect, but out of honor,” Bienvenu wrote in a Facebook post. “There was not an adult in sight to tell them to stop playing.”

“It was really impressive. It meant a lot,” Stroud said, via WAFB. Stroud took the photo of the spontaneous sign of respect. Her sister decided the story needed to be shared on social media, which has quickly gone viral and earned thousands of likes and shares praising the young men.

“Hats off to these young men for showing such respect!! Parents, teachers and perhaps religious leaders can be proud,” one person wrote. “This just broke my heart… still good kids with good parents out there,” another comment added.

According to local reports, students at Franklinton Junior High are taught to show respect if a funeral procession passes them on the street. “People are hungry to see good things,” Stroud added after learning of the popularity of her photo.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch