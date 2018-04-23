NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child was struck and killed by a neighbor’s car right outside his Bronx home.

Police told CBS2’s Ali Bauman the 8-year-old boy’s neighbor had driven him there after school. He was standing on the sidewalk on East 215th Street while the woman parallel parked, when she lost control of the car.

“It’s very sad. He’s a very sweet boy. I don’t want him to die right now, I don’t know what to say,” the victim’s aunt said.

“Everybody knows him around here. He’s a little boy,” his uncle added.

Witnesses said the driver, a 34-year-old woman who lives in the same building, was looking for a parking spot just after 6 p.m. Monday.

“It sounded like a crash,” said neighbor Shanae Prince.

“I saw the little boy, he was just standing there, the car was parking and it just hit him,” Beverly Taylor said.

The driver jumped out of the car and started to panic.

“I heard the lady saying, ‘I just killed my neighbor’s child, my neighbor’s child,” one witness said.

Police said she stayed at the scene until officers arrived and has been cooperating with the investigation.

“He didn’t see that car, you understand,” said witness Beverly Taylor.

Investigators said there were three other children inside the car. They were not hurt.

No charges have been filed.