STAMFORD, CT (Patch.com) – Five juveniles were arrested Sunday night after they barged into one of the Bow Tie Majestic 6 movie theaters in Stamford, shouted threats and shot off cap guns, scaring the moviegoers, reports the Stamford Advocate.

After pulling the scary stunt, the juveniles – who ranged in age from 10 years old to 16 – ran outside where they were eventually caught by Stamford police. Due to their ages, their identities were not released.

