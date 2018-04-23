CBS 2 NYLeft to right: Toms River PD Patrolman Jesse Robertazzi, Wall Township PD Patrolman James Cadigan, Matthew Zane, Jill Zane (Credit: Rebecca Granet/1010 WINS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers […]
WCBS 880Left to right: Toms River PD Patrolman Jesse Robertazzi, Wall Township PD Patrolman James Cadigan, Matthew Zane, Jill Zane (Credit: Rebecca Granet/1010 WINS) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts […]
1010 WINSLeft to right: Toms River PD Patrolman Jesse Robertazzi, Wall Township PD Patrolman James Cadigan, Matthew Zane, Jill Zane (Credit: Rebecca Granet/1010 WINS) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York […]
WFANLeft to right: Toms River PD Patrolman Jesse Robertazzi, Wall Township PD Patrolman James Cadigan, Matthew Zane, Jill Zane (Credit: Rebecca Granet/1010 WINS) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the […]
WLNYLeft to right: Toms River PD Patrolman Jesse Robertazzi, Wall Township PD Patrolman James Cadigan, Matthew Zane, Jill Zane (Credit: Rebecca Granet/1010 WINS) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got […]
Filed Under:Afghanistan, Chris Melore, Local TV, Medicine, Talkers, Transplant, veterans

BALTIMORE (CBS Local) – The Johns Hopkins reconstructive surgery team has successfully performed the first total penis and scrotum transplant in the world.

The transplant recipient is a veteran who sustained injuries in Afghanistan. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week after recovering from the 14-hour surgery back on March 26.

“We are hopeful that this transplant will help restore near-normal urinary and sexual functions for this young man,” W.P. Andrew Lee, M.D., professor and director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said in a release.

The penis and scrotum came from a deceased donor. Nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons were involved in the transplant surgery.

Johns Hopkins has more on the revolutionary procedure on their website.

[H/T CBS Baltimore]

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch