JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some good Samaritans are being credited with helping to get residents out of a burning apartment building in Jersey City.

The four-alarm fire broke out on Bergen Avenue. Video from the scene showed heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the building.

One witness, Spencer Spawnz, said he heard screaming coming from the area and saw the fire. He said he and friend ran into the building and started knocking on doors.

“I feel good. Nobody died, to my knowledge,” he told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “A couple people that lost a lot of stuff, but that can be replaced. It is materialistic stuff.”

Fire crews were also seen pulling at least one cat to safety as it was sitting on the edge of the building surrounded by smoke.

The cat’s owner said he is thrilled his pet is safe, but said he had others inside the building at the time. It’s unclear if they were saved.

At least two people were hurt in the fire, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.