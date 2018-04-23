NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sure, it would be fabulous to decorate a house with an unlimited budget. But for most of us, that’s not typically an option.

So CBS2’s Jessica Moore takes you inside the homes of Hollywood’s rich and famous to show you how to steal their luxury looks for a whole lot less.

What’s not to love about the East Hampton home of Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan, says Amanda Sims, with Architectural Digest.

“It’s amazing. It’s totally quirky,” she told Moore.

The design magazine recently toured his and other celebrities’ homes, and then searched for nearly identical décor at a fraction of what the superstars paid.

“Just because you can’t afford the antiques they have, doesn’t mean you can’t kind of go for a similar look,” said Sims.

Take, for example, a one-of-a-kind sofa in Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles living room.

“We pulled a CB-2 sofa that’s curvy and kind of has the same lines,” Sims said.

But at a much different price tag — $1,300.

A tapestry on the wall of Aniston’s study is priceless. But Sims found one at Anthropologie for $150.

“Jennifer Aniston’s home is this mid-century masterpiece,” she said. “But there is a lot of trend happening in there.”

And it’s these trends, design experts say, you can draw inspiration from.

New York City housewife Countess Luann de Lesseps is in the market for a new Manhattan apartment. CBS2 tagged along as realtor Ann Cutbill Lenane showed her a luxury four-bedroom designed by the famed Shamir Shah, boasting every possible amenity at 200 East 95th Street.

“The price tag is just $6.7,” Lenane said.

Web Extra: New York City housewife Countess Luann de Lesseps tours a luxury apartment in Manhattan.

But it doesn’t take millions to add some of these design finishes to your own home, says de Lesseps.

Painting your kitchen cabinets and doors with a high gloss paint can add richness and elegance, as can the addition of molding, creating a recessed window.

“What I love about this floor plan is that it has an open dining,” de Lesseps said. “Anyone can take down a wall… to make it a more open space.”

Speaking of open space…

“This is Ricky Martin’s home,” said Sims. “Super serene. Really kind of neutral colors.”

One of Martin’s favorite pieces is a vintage rattan chair in his living room. Sims found a replica at Anthropologie for $99.

The pendant lighting in his bedroom retails for nearly $800 each. But ones from online retailer The Mine cost $100 a pop.

Back in the Downey home, one of the most beloved rooms in the house is their daughter’s bright bathroom. Tile from Wayfair has a comparable look at just $12 a square foot. And the designer vanity’s twin can be found at IKEA for $150.

“Thank you for joining us,” Downey said.